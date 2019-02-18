Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Camino La Costa and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Johns and Huntland Drive and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound U.S. 183 exit (No. 240) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via exit 241 for Rundberg Lane and follow the frontage road. Reduced to one right lane on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multiple closures on the northbound frontage road between William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Foremost drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Slaughter Lane and Slaughter Creek overpass from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 290 will be closed through Apr. 10.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through April.

U.S. 183: The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Purple Sage Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday through Saturday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between New Hope Road and S. Lakeline Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane will be closed on the southbound frontage road between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. One southbound lane closed between Patton Avenue and E. Riverside Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. One lane closed on the northbound frontage road between Marcel Gres Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. One northbound lane closed at Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Clock Tower and Gessner drives through Feb. 23.

U.S. 290: The westbound right lane will be closed between Texas 130 and Blue Goose Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The entrance ramp and adjacent lane on the frontage road will also be closed.

Texas 29 (Liberty Hill): The right lane will be closed across County Road 200 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting Wednesday through March 1.

Texas 71: The westbound right lane between U.S. 183 and Riverside Drive and the exit to Riverside will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Detour via Montopolis Drive turnaround. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating closures over the Colorado River from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound center lane will be closed between Pflugerville Parkway and Pecan Street from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and FM 973 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and the next entrance ramp from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The northbound right lane will be closed between the Parmer Lane exit and Parmer Lane from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Westover Road and the Enfield Road exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction at Texas 45 SW from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; expect short duration (15 minute) full closures from 11 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway): The right lane will be closed on the bridge over the Colorado River from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Closures will be northbound Tuesday and southbound Wednesday night.

FM 734-Parmer Lane: Multiple closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: Various single lane closures in both directions between Tannehill Lane and Regency Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The westbound right lane will be closed between Hound Dog Trail and Gilbert Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 973: The northbound right lane will be closed between Blake Manor Road and E. Carrie Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction at Texas 45 SW from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; expect short duration (15 minute) full closures between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Friday. Reduced to one lane in each direction at Texas 45 SW from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; expect short duration (15 to 30 minutes) full closures between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Various closures in both directions between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday through March 1.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The eastbound right lane will be closed between Beaver Trail and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Camp Craft Road and Westlake Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): The eastbound left lane will be closed between Chisholm Trail and Interstate 35 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bliss Spillar Road: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car near Texas 45 construction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through and Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clock Tower Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Norwood Park Drive.

Eastgate Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Smith Road.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed between Lynch Lane and U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Montopolis or Riverside drives.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 until March 1.