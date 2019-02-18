For the past several years, the Mission High School (MHS) FFA Chapter has organized a districtwide food drive during the fall holiday period. This year’s effort resulted in a total of 27,474 non-perishable food items being donated in support of the Mission Food Pantry.

Campuses/buildings that brought in the most in donations are to receive a staff luncheon during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. The winning classrooms will get their students treated to a bowling party at Incredibowl, provided by the MHS FFA.

This year’s winning campuses are: Waitz Elementary School, Mission Jr. High School, Mission High School, Central Office.

This year’s winning teachers are: Clara Saenz at Leal Elementary School, Jackie Perez at Mission Jr. High School, and Maribel Silva at Mission High School.