Weekly Events from Feb. 20 - Feb. 26
Wednesday
Feb. 20
Wednesday Night Comedy
Kris Shaw headlines, hosted by Henry Serrato and featuring Adam Dominguez, Freddy G, Nino Travieso and Christian Oviedo.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McALlen
$10
8:30 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
with Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m.
Exploring Geocaching
A new age scavenger hunt
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
5:15 p.m.
Winter Texan Wednesday
Tumbleweed Band with performance by Casey Cantu.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Cello Masterclass
with guest artist Dr. Sean Hawthorne.
STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
5 p.m. 7 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 21
Fiesta Edinburg 2019
Heart of America Carnival Opening Night
Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sense & Sensibility
Opening night of Jane Austen's classic novel is retold in a witty and interactive comedy. Five shows total.
UTRGV, 1201 W. University Dr. - ELABS – Edinburg
7:30 p.m.
Adriana Diaz
presents Reiki, Crystals and Sage.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Marketing for Creatives
An interactive workshop for individuals in the creative field. Presenters Jesse Brands & Brenda Garza will discuss eCommerce, Self Promotion, Online Branding and Social Media Marketing.
Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
STC Theatre Presents
Opening night of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Four total shows
STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
805 Blonde Ale Pint Night
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room
100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
8 p.m.
Connor Williams Meet & Greet
London Grill & Tavern
129 E. Nolana Ave – McAllen
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 22
Fiesta Edinburg 2019
Roger Creager performs
Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria
Free
8 p.m.
Duo Cello Recital
featuring Sean Hawthorne and Patrick Hopkins
STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
7:30 p.m.
Duelo
Smokin on the Rio BBQ Cook Off
Livestock Showgrounds, 1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes
$25 General Admission, $45 VIP (Price increases $5 at the door)
7:30 p.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
Dancing With The Stars
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd.
$75 - $155
8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 23
Fiesta Edinburg 2019
Little Joe y La Familia Performs. Also the “Sitcom” parade will stroll down Closner Blvd. Festival is aimed to celebrate Edinburg as the county seat.
Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria
Free
8 p.m.
Smokin on the Rio
Largest cook off in Texas with live performances by Mickey and the Motorcars, John Baumann, Chris Marshall and Matt Castillo & The Herdsmen
Livestock Showgrounds, 1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mereceds
$10
9 a.m.
Happy the Entertainer
Comedy Show
Outta Town Dance Hall, 204 Elida St. - Mission
7 p.m. - midnight
MPL Book Sale
An excellent selection of gently used books featuring bestselling authors, select non-fiction, children’s, romance, paperbacks, music, dvd and books in Spanish.
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Forever be Sure
A unique group of female artist who compose, arrange and present their own music.
Bibleville, 1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd.
2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
A Oscuras Me Da Risa (Touring)
McALlen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$35 - $90
8 p.m.
Movies in the Park
Christopher Robin
Victoria Garcia Park, 205 W. Polk – Pharr
6 p.m.
Brunette Bombshell Barrel Aged Release
Limited quantity, 2 bottles per person
5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. - Mission
1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 24
Lost Stories
of the Hidalgo County Public Cemetery, presented by Dr. Sarah Rowe of UTRGV
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
Included with the price of admission
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 25
Electric Monday
Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.
Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg
9 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 26
UTRGV Men's Choral Festival
Featuring Illumen, a professional men's choir from San Antonio, UTRGV Men's Choir from Edinburg and Brownsville and several hundred high school boys and men from other choirs.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$5
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Mike & Meredith Gersten
present a recital of standard clarinet repertoire including works of Saint-Saens, Messager and Schumann.
STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.