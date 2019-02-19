Weekly Events from Feb. 20 - Feb. 26

Wednesday

Feb. 20

Wednesday Night Comedy

Kris Shaw headlines, hosted by Henry Serrato and featuring Adam Dominguez, Freddy G, Nino Travieso and Christian Oviedo.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McALlen

$10

8:30 p.m.

Wine Down Wednesday

with Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m.

Exploring Geocaching

A new age scavenger hunt

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

5:15 p.m.

Winter Texan Wednesday

Tumbleweed Band with performance by Casey Cantu.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Cello Masterclass

with guest artist Dr. Sean Hawthorne.

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

5 p.m. 7 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 21

Fiesta Edinburg 2019

Heart of America Carnival Opening Night

Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sense & Sensibility

Opening night of Jane Austen's classic novel is retold in a witty and interactive comedy. Five shows total.

UTRGV, 1201 W. University Dr. - ELABS – Edinburg

7:30 p.m.

Adriana Diaz

presents Reiki, Crystals and Sage.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Marketing for Creatives

An interactive workshop for individuals in the creative field. Presenters Jesse Brands & Brenda Garza will discuss eCommerce, Self Promotion, Online Branding and Social Media Marketing.

Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

STC Theatre Presents

Opening night of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Four total shows

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

805 Blonde Ale Pint Night

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room

100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

8 p.m.

Connor Williams Meet & Greet

London Grill & Tavern

129 E. Nolana Ave – McAllen

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday

Feb. 22

Fiesta Edinburg 2019

Roger Creager performs

Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria

Free

8 p.m.

Duo Cello Recital

featuring Sean Hawthorne and Patrick Hopkins

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

7:30 p.m.

Duelo

Smokin on the Rio BBQ Cook Off

Livestock Showgrounds, 1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes

$25 General Admission, $45 VIP (Price increases $5 at the door)

7:30 p.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

Dancing With The Stars

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd.

$75 - $155

8 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 23

Fiesta Edinburg 2019

Little Joe y La Familia Performs. Also the “Sitcom” parade will stroll down Closner Blvd. Festival is aimed to celebrate Edinburg as the county seat.

Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria

Free

8 p.m.

Smokin on the Rio

Largest cook off in Texas with live performances by Mickey and the Motorcars, John Baumann, Chris Marshall and Matt Castillo & The Herdsmen

Livestock Showgrounds, 1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mereceds

$10

9 a.m.

Happy the Entertainer

Comedy Show

Outta Town Dance Hall, 204 Elida St. - Mission

7 p.m. - midnight

MPL Book Sale

An excellent selection of gently used books featuring bestselling authors, select non-fiction, children’s, romance, paperbacks, music, dvd and books in Spanish.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Forever be Sure

A unique group of female artist who compose, arrange and present their own music.

Bibleville, 1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd.

2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

A Oscuras Me Da Risa (Touring)

McALlen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$35 - $90

8 p.m.

Movies in the Park

Christopher Robin

Victoria Garcia Park, 205 W. Polk – Pharr

6 p.m.

Brunette Bombshell Barrel Aged Release

Limited quantity, 2 bottles per person

5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. - Mission

1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 24

Lost Stories

of the Hidalgo County Public Cemetery, presented by Dr. Sarah Rowe of UTRGV

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

Included with the price of admission

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday

Feb. 25

Electric Monday

Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.

Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg

9 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Feb. 26

UTRGV Men's Choral Festival

Featuring Illumen, a professional men's choir from San Antonio, UTRGV Men's Choir from Edinburg and Brownsville and several hundred high school boys and men from other choirs.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$5

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Mike & Meredith Gersten

present a recital of standard clarinet repertoire including works of Saint-Saens, Messager and Schumann.

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.