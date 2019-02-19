South Texas College’s (STC) Information Technology Program will host an IT Career Expo Thursday, Feb. 21.

The purpose of the expo is to provide current and future students the opportunity to learn more about the Information Technology Program at STC.

With the designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity, as well as the recognition for 20 years as part of the Cisco Networking Academy, the Information Technology and Cybersecurity programs will provide valuable information to attendees on how they can navigate their way into the IT field.

Information Technology Assistant Program Chair, Angelita Teniente says those interested in IT careers should not miss this expo.

"Students attending this event will benefit greatly as they will get an up close and personal perspective of the many IT opportunities available locally from our IT professionals,” said Teniente. “They will learn what IT degree specializations are available at South Texas College in the computer networking, computer specialist, and cybersecurity areas. In addition, some of these companies are always looking for talent, as some of them offer internship opportunities."

Some presenters who will be available to answer questions about the IT field include Alps Electric, NetSync, as well as IT representatives from local school districts such as Sharyland ISD and PSJA ISD.

The expo will take place at the South Texas College Technology Campus located at 3700 W. Military Highway in McAllen from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, call 956- 872-6101.