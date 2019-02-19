Maestro Peter Dabrowski and the Valley Symphony Orchestra invite you to step into the golden age of film with the Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Hooray For Hollywood, the latest offering in the 2018-19 "SYMPHONY...That's Entertainment" concert season to be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8:00 PM at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

Music from motion picture blockbuster hits such as Gone with the Wind, Ben Hur, Dr. Zhivago, Lawrence of Arabia, The Pink Panther, and more will be played by over 60 musicians in full symphonic arrangement. The evening’s concert will take place in the beautiful and acoustically dynamic McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The orchestra will also be joined by internationally-renowned pianist Anastasia Dedik for a performance of George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue. Dedik has performed at some of the world’s most distinguished locations, including the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and Philharmonic Hall in St. Petersburg, Russia. She has been featured on television and radio programs around the globe, including a cameo performance on NBC’s Law and Order SVU, performing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 23 (“Appassionata”).

Finally, the Orchestra will turn on the cinematic wonder with music from The Magnificent Sevenby Elmer Bernstein, Moon Riverby Henry Mancini and Tristan and Isoldeby Richard Wagner.

Purchase tickets at the McAllen Performing Arts Center box office anytime Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM or online at www.valleyorchestra.org. Single tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. Purchase early for best seats.