It's the month of love and we definitely have all the feels for some good grub on wheels. Our second food truck-venture was one that we have been eyeing for quite some time, but for some reason or another we have not been able get out there. The wait was worth every bite.

On an atypical cold night for February, we made our way down Closner in Edinburg and found ourselves in a familiar place, right outside the Landmark Lounge. Lit up like a beacon of nutrition, Build a Burger called out to us and lured us to order (like always) everything on the menu. Apparently, we weren’t the only ones. Even with the frigid temperatures (well, for the Valley), this place was hopping. People were coming out in droves trying to get their hands on their burger creations.

Build a Burger is not just a name. It’s their way of life. As you step up to their truck, a friendly smile greets you and hands over a menu where you can pick and choose exactly what you want on your burger. If it doesn’t have what you are looking for, don’t sweat it, write it down and they’ll make sure to hook a fan up.

Begin building your burger by choosing the amount of meat patties you want to take a bite out of. Make it a single, double or even triple, followed by choosing your queso of choice: American, Cheddar, Swiss Blue Cheese, Monterrey Jack, Pepper Jack, and Jalapeño Popper (say whaaat?!?!). Don’t forget your veggies like the usual suspects of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Take it up a notch by adding grilled onions, grilled jalapeños and grilled mushrooms (included in price). The possibilities are endless.

SIDE NOTE: For a mere 75 cents each, add avocado and egg. Now we’re cooking! All burgers include a side of fries but, just like your burger, you can totally upgrade these to chili-cheese fries or garlic parmesan.

For all you folks out there still keeping up with your New Year’s Resolution, Build a Burger has y’all covered with Keto Buns. During our visit, they had just ran out of Keto Buns but, without any hesitation, they were able to provide us with lettuce wrapped burgers.

If your just done for the day and can’t decide, Build a Burger has five burgers on their menu ready to rock your world. You can’t go wrong with choosing either one of the following: the Bobby Burger (double meat, cheddar, bacon, ham,grilled onions), Mexican Burger (single patty, ham, American, avocado, egg), Jalapeño Popper Burger (single patty,bacon, Monterey Jack, jalapeño popper cream), Hot Cheeto Burger (of course this thing is filled with Hot Cheetos) or A1 Jack Burger (single patty, bacon, Monterey Jack, grilled onions and A1 sauce).

Enjoy your Build a Burger underneath the stars, on the picnic tables they have set up right next to their truck. However, if you find yourself ordering a burger on a cold night like we did, the Landmark Lounge has teamed up with Build a Burger to keep you nice and toasty. For only $9, enjoy a burger-beer combo!

Build a Burger is located at the parking lot of Best Western Plus at 2708 S U.S. Hwy 281, Edinburg, TX. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Sunday closed. For more information you can reach them at (956) 624-3708 or follow them on their social media platforms @buildaburgeredinburg.





Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.





