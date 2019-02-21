This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 94 individuals were arrested between Feb. 11-17 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 94 individuals — arrested on or after Feb. 11 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

Feb. 11

- Whitney Uzzel, 28, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

- Rosa Mendez, 19, was arrested for a fictitious driver’s license.

- David Wiggin, 33, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Daniel Lopez, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

- David Farrar, 43, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Annette Thomas, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

- Gordon Padgett, 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Debbie Rockett, 61, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $750 to fewer than $2,500.

- Theodore Kasallis, 59, was arrested for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated with a BAC higher than .15.

- Edward Tuley, 45, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Bria Goodman, 36, was arrested for a class C theft violation fewer than $100.

- Raul Yepes, 73, was arrested for tampering with government records, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Zachary Sheffield, 24, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Estreya Estrada, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Feb. 12

- Robert Causey, 40, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation.

- Tedrick Hopkins, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license.

- Scott Sorber, 33, was arrested on a commitment order and a 911 call with no emergency.

- Dusty Dunlap, 38, was arrested for an accident involving damage to a vehicle, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500, theft of property of $100 from a business, failure to yield right of way and driving with an invalid license.

- Jesse Hunsuckle, 23, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Cameron Fountain, 23, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

- Cory Cline, 33, was arrested on a probation violation for burglary of a building, failure to appear, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Miguel Flores, 63, was arrested on a class C violation for public intoxication.

- Jessica Martinez, 32, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

Feb. 13

- Elisa Marez, 28, was arrested for an unrestrained child under eight years old, no driver’s license, no liability insurance and expired motor vehicle registration.

- Jacarvus Gates, 23, was arrested for no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle registration and failure to appear.

- Roel Alfaro, 35, was arrested for a probation violation.

- James Hobbs, 50, was arrested for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

- Samantha Wortham, 50, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, no liability insurance and driving with an invalid license.

- Logan Miller, 24, was arrested for failure to comply with requirements and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- David Grimes, 25, was arrested for probation revocation for driving while intoxicated.

- Aerykka Taylor, 32, was arrested for a probation violation for assault causing bodily injury.

- Casey Allen, 43, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Christopher Johnson, 42, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

- Roque Leal, 57, was arrested for harassment.

- William Greeson, 40, was arrested for contempt or child support.

- Randall Till, 39, was arrested for an accident involving serious bodily injury.

- Jarvin Valencia, 21, was arrested for possession of greater than two ounces and fewer than four ounces of marijuana.

Feb. 14

- William Dorsey, 68, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.

- Allen Blocker, 45, was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.

- Marcus Branch, 44, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Brandon Williams, 35, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and a parole violation.

- Brett Alexander, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Tyler Tate, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

- William Brakebell, 31, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Terreon Elmore, 20, was arrested for theft of property greater than $750.

- Tamarkus Foster, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Edward Spence, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.

- James Lewis, 27, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Christopher Damron, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass.

- Michael Ramos, 23, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and driving while intoxicated.

- Alexandria Tanksley, 28, was arrested for abandon or endangerment of a child.

- Alfred Tanksley, 29, was arrested for abandon or endangerment of a child and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Feb. 15

- Jose Diaz, 20, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.

- Mariah Fogle, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Jose Perez, 44, was arrested for public intoxication, driving with an invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no liability insurance, speeding and failure to appear.

- Stacey Medina, 39, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Robert Sadler, 58, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

- Daniel Smith, 56, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.

- Marques Daniels, 31, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Richard Donaldson, 50, was arrested on a commitment order for driving with an invalid license and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Tekain Nealy, 33, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Kadariu Alexander, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, failure to show financial responsibility and driving with an invalid license.

- Anthony Jones, 44, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, no insurance, expired driver’s license and speeding.

- Alejandro Alvarado, 32, was arrested on a bench warrant for credit or debit card abuse.

- Robert Marburger, 46, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Thomas Trammell, 29, was arrested for harassment.

- Gilberto Torres, 28, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- William Ebarb, 48, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while under the influence.

- Luz Suarez, 33, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated with a BAC higher than .15.

- Graham Watson, 55, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Juan Delagarza, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Andrea Jackson, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

Feb. 16

- Nader Shuraih, 36, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Billy Waits, 66, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Daphne Evans, 52, was arrested on city ordinance for no vaccinations, no city license, running at large, no proof of insurance, theft of property and selling a tobacco product to a minor.

- Kenneth Mayberry, 65, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Garrett Hamilton, 25, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Christian Gardea, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operate an unregistered motor vehicle.

- Bradley Sherrill, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

- Brittany Casanova, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and duty on a striking fixture.

- Aeon Reown, 26, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Larry Riggs, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Andres Gonzalez, 38, was arrested for assault on a peace officer and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Enrique Martinez, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Douglas Martinez, 27, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Kevin Blake, 44, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $2,500, no change of address on driver’s license, speeding and an expired driver’s license.

- Cynthia Wolters, 56, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Feb. 17

- James Wylie, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Dakota Mitchell, 24, was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

- Reyna Saldana, 20, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Ulises Oviedo, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Johnny Alvarado, 42, was arrested for assault by threat.

- Sergio Romero, 41, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.