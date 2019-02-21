To the Editor,

Alexander Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) D/NY –Socialist Democrat along with other socialists and left wing politicians have been on a “seek and destroy” mission to demonize capitalists in our country. They are using their power to attempt to redistribute other people’s wealth by progressively taxing the rich . According to the Socialists and others, wealthy capitalists are enemies of the state. Before we trade in our American capitalist system for a Socialist regime, do we know if we’ll be getting a bargain?

Socialism is an economic system of collectivization and government centralization of the production and distribution of goods . AOC’s Green New Deal,(GND) is a perfect example of Socialism. The GND will centralize government control of our healthcare, energy usage, business, homes, travel, technology, labor, finance, education, including social engineering “projects.” This government control will cost us higher taxes, the loss of private businesses and private property rights, free markets, economic growth, a decrease in standard of living, and will bankrupt our economy.

Capitalism is an economic system that allows trade and private ownership of business and industry for profit. Our American capitalist system encourages innovations, competition and creates jobs. Throughout America’s history, “wealthy capitalists” like Ben Franklin, George Washington Carver, Jonas Salk and Bill Gates were and are the entrepreneurs, philanthropists, inventors and scientists who have been given the freedom from government interference to make our country the envy of other nations. Gary Kasparov (former Russian world champion chess player) said, “A society that relies too heavily on redistributing wealth eventually runs out of wealth to redistribute. Once you give power to the government, it’s nearly impossible to get it back ,and it will be used in ways you cannot expect.”

Marcia Brunelli, Havertown, PA