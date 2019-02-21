PHARR – Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu hosted a park dedication in honor of community pioneer Aquiles Jaime Garza on Feb. 19 at the park that, at one point, had no official name.

Family members, elected officials and constituents proudly gathered to witness the unveiling of a 13 foot tall concrete marker that will stand in tribute of Garza.

“We’ve always struggled with the name of this park,” said Cantu. “Sometimes people from our community make the biggest impact in our lives, so we decided to keep the name local.”

The legacy of the Garza family reflects the efforts made to build a strong foundation that ties families and the community together, Cantu said.

“I’m truly honored and humbled for this event, and personally thank Commissioner Cantu, his team and all involved in making this possible,” said Garza. “Although this park may carry my name, it is your park, enjoy it.”

Cantu said it was imperative to also recognize Garza’s son, Aquiles “Jimmy” Garza Jr. who has served as a City of Pharr Commissioner and on the board for the Pharr Economic Development Corporation.

“For years I’ve been working alongside my dad, watching him live the American dream with great faith, honor, and dedication,” said Garza Jr. “He set the example.”