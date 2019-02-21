PHARR – Dr. Rossy Evelin Lima, PSJA alumna and international award-winning poet, was a panelist on creating social change at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute’s 37th National Conference held Feb. 14-17, 2019 in Chicago.

Over the last 37 years, the USHLI Conference has become the premier Hispanic leadership conference in the nation, attracting a complete cross-section of our leadership community and involving all ancestry groups. Over 6,500 present and future leaders representing 40 states attend various events throughout the four days.

Dr. Lima was one of three panelists presenting on “Creating Social Change Through the Arts”. The forum had an in-depth focus on art and culture as vehicles for advocacy and social change. Panelists discussed the distinctive creative methods they have utilized to express their work, passion, and to take a stance for their beliefs.

Dr. Lima graduated from PSJA Memorial High School in 2005. She earned a Bachelor’s in Literature from the University of Texas-Pan American in 2009 and a Master’s in Literature in 2010. She holds a PhD in Linguistics from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and is the author of the bilingual poetry collection “Migrare Mutare / Migrate Mutate" and the tri-lingual children's book “Noyolkanyolkej.”

Her work has been published in journals, magazines and anthologies in nine countries. Most recently, Dr. Lima was recognized as the “Poet of the Year” by the Americas Poetry Festival of New York.

Learn more about Dr. Lima here: https://bit.ly/2FT9WZH