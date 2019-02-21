The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar will be hosting a job fair in Edinburg as they look to fill 160 positions at their first franchise in the Rio Grande Valley. Positions available include cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, and hostesses. The job fair will take place from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library (1906 S. Closner Blvd.) in Edinburg. Please see and share attached flyer.

“We are thrilled to be the first city in the Rio Grande Valley to welcome Walk-On’s,” said Edinburg Mayor and EEDC Director, Richard Molina during the groundbreaking ceremony in August. “Now, as the restaurant prepares to open its doors, we are excited at the many new job opportunities that will be available to our local workforce,” he added. “Partnering together with the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library and Edinburg Workforce Solutions, we are helping Walk-On’s fill their workforce needs.”

Walk-On’s, a Baton Rouge-based franchise, is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere. With locations across Louisiana, they recently opened restaurants in Texas including in Lubbock, San Antonio, and Tyler. The family-friendly sports restaurant is co-owned by NFL star and Texas native Drew Brees.

“This is a new and exciting addition to the city and we look forward to the job opportunities this will create for our local economy,” stated Jorge Luis Salinas, President of the Edinburg EDC. “We invite anyone looking for a job to attend the job fair and get more information about the various available positions that Walk-On’s is hiring for,” he continued.

Representatives from Walk-On’s will be on-site conducting interviews and answering questions applicants may have. All applicants are asked to bring an updated resume and dress interview ready.