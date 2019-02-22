WICHITA, Kan. — Brennen Fowler delivered 26 points and 13 rebounds and Lubbock Christian University beat Newman 71-66 Thursday night to finish with two victories in a critical three-game road stretch.

Isaac Asrat added 18 points and Rashaan Proctor eight as LCU swept the two-game Heartland Conference regular-season series. The outcome made both teams 18-8 and 9-5, tied for third in the conference.

The head-to-head matchup carried postseason implications with both teams fighting for spots in the NCAA South Central Region tournament at the end of the season. LCU is ranked No. 7 and Newman No. 10 in this week's South Central Region rankings. The top eight, after the regular season and conference tournaments, make the regional.

Juwan Davenport led Newman with 22 points, and Marshawn Blackmon had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

LCU started the three-game road stretch with a loss at Dallas Baptist, currently second in the Heartland standings, and won at Rogers State.

The Chaparrals host Oklahoma Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Newman 69

LCU women 67

WICHITA, Kan. — Bria DeGrate and Faith Mason-Vestal scored 26 and 25 points, respectively, and Newman toppled Lubbock Christian University, ending the Lady Chaps' 29-game Heartland Conference winning streak.

After a charging call against DeGrate was reviewed and changed to a blocking foul on LCU's Caitlyn Cunyus, DeGrate made two free throws to give Newman a 68-67 lead in the closing seconds.

LCU hurried the ball into the front court and Olivia Robertson made a running jumper, but Robertson was called for traveling and the basket waved off.

LCU (21-5, 11-1) was called for a season-high 23 fouls, including a push-off on guard Allie Schulte was the Lady Chaps inbounded the ball with 10 seconds left and a 67-66 lead.

Robertson led LCU with 20 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Maddi Chitsey with 14 points and Bobbi Chitsey with 11.

LCU's last previous conference loss was Feb. 11, 2017, at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Newman (17-9, 8-4) trailed 25-12 after one quarter and 52-45 going to the fourth.

WBU women 73

Texas Wesleyan 64

FORT WORTH — Deborah VanDijk scored 22 points and Kaylee Edgemon added 14 as No. 6 Wayland Baptist won at Texas Wesleyan, staying tied for the lead in the Sooner Athletic Conference with one regular-season game left.

Maci Merket had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Flying Queens (25-4, 19-2), who kept pace with No. 10 Oklahoma City (26-3, 19-2), which also won on Thursday.

Wayland has won eight games in a row and plays Southwestern Assemblies of God (19-10, 13-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Waxahachie.

WBU men 81

Texas Wesleyan 73

FORT WORTH — Trevonta Robertson scored 21 points and SAC champion Wayland Baptist overcame an 11-point deficit in the last 8 1/2 minutes to repel Texas Wesleyan.

Josh Throns and Coronado graduate J.J. Culver added 18 and 12 points for No. 9 Wayland, which trailed 64-53 but ended the game on a 28-9 run.

The Pioneers (24-6, 18-3) won their fifth straight in conference play.

Peyton Sallee scored 17 for Texas Wesleyan (13-16, 8-13).