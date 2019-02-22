A.N. “Smitty” Minton, 93, of Plano, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1926, in Van Alstyne, TX to John and Lillian (Baker) Minton.

Smitty was a 1944 graduate of Van Alstyne High School. Upon graduation, he proudly serve in the United States Navy aboard the USS North Carolina during World War II where he received a Purple Heart when attacked by enemy aircraft. Smitty retired from Borden’s Dairy after 30 years of service, then served as Stadium Manager for Clark Stadium for Plano ISD for 20 years.

He was a sports enthusiast and, especially, had a love for Plano Wildcat Football. Smitty was a 32nd Degree Mason. He had a great sense of humor and truly enjoyed spending time with this family. Smitty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Smitty was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Thompson) Minton; siblings, Carl, Clyde, Johnny, George, Mary, Margaret, Lucille, and Walter; daughter-in-law Brenda Minton, sister-in-law Judy Thompson, and grandson, Scottie Minton. He is survived by his children, Danny Minton and wife Kathy of Abilene, Gary Minton and wife Madalyn of Anna, Kathy Minton of Plano, and Terry Minton and wife Lisa of Waxahachie; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one expected great-grandchild; sister, Jackie Walker of Hurst; brother, Don Minton and wife Betty of Mansfield; and several other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Ted Dickey Funeral Home, 2128 18th Street, Plano. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Plano Mutual Cemetery.