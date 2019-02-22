EDINBURG – The Veterans Treatment Court held a ceremony on Feb. 20 for four graduates of the treatment program.

Family members and elected officials gathered at the 430th District Court for the occasion.

Graduates of the program were former U.S. Marine Jorge Garcia, and former U.S. Army Veterans Jerold Heckman, Jacob Luna, and Michael Perez.

“This program is successful because of the panel of experts and volunteers who make it possible,” said District Court Judge Israel Ramon.

The treatment program can last between 12 and 24 months, depending on the progress of the individual said Veterans Court Program Coordinator Martha I. Calderon Galassi.

Hidalgo County Assistant District Attorney, Roberto Colegio, who served in the U.S. Army offered words of encouragement to the graduates and families.

“Those of you who graduated today didn’t give up; remember that,” said Colegio. “Let this be a reminder to yourself that you’re able to finish something that you started, and today you proved that.”

The Veterans Treatment Court provides intensive treatment and supervision to veterans and their families in order to promote public safety and reduce recidivism.