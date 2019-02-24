Amarillo Club names new executive sous chef

Lauren Whitledge is the new Executive Sous Chef for the Amarillo Club. She has spent 10 years building her career in the Washington, D.C., area where she worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens as a pastry chef, according to a press release.

She also started her own cake and catering company, and concluded her D.C. career as the Executive Sous Chef at Alta Strada Restaurant. In October of 2018 Lauren took her first step towards achieving her executive position by joining the Amarillo Club as the food & beverage manager. This position gave Lauren the opportunity to build relationships with the kitchen staff, learn how the kitchen operates and learn the menu before accepting her current position.

Lauren is a 2006 Johnson & Wales University graduate who earned a Bachelor of Science in Pastry Arts. Along with that background, she’s always excited to showcase her knowledge of the savory as well as her strong love of food. “I want the food to be as good as the view,” she said in a prepared statement.

With the guidance of Chef Tre Wilcox, Whitledge and the Amarillo Club have developed a new dinner menu that offers global-inspired tastes and is seasonal with its offerings.

Happy State Bank announces new executive vice president

Happy State Bank Chairman and CEO J. Pat Hickman recently announced David Smith as the new Executive Vice President of Customer Service and Support.

Smith joined the Happy team as senior vice president, special assets officer in 2018, working with the lending and credit groups on various projects, according to a press release. Smith’s banking career started with First National Bank of Amarillo, and he has 30 years of banking and business experience. He has worked in several south Texas markets, including loan production, branch management and CEO roles. He’s also been involved with commercial real estate and owned a financial services business for a number of years in east Texas before returning to banking.

He comes to Happy from Security State Bank and Trust in Boerne, Texas.

Smith is responsible for making sure that branch bank operations and lending functions meet customer needs in the the bank’s various markets. He is uniquely qualified to address functional areas, as well as the bank’s geographic footprint, which includes metro, city, and rural markets.

Smith attended Tascosa High School and graduated magna cum laude from West Texas State University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration - General Business. As an Amarillo native, he shows his care for the community by participating in the Rotary Club of South Texas, the Panhandle Regional Development Corporation with the U.S Small Business Administration, Christmas in April through the Junior League in El Paso and McAllen, as well as various roles with the Chamber of Commerce.

“David and I worked together 30 years ago,” Hickman said. “He is uniquely talented at making good things happen. He is fanatical about providing outstanding customer service. And while I believe that our service level is second-to-none, I think David may help us take the Happy customer experience to a whole new level.”