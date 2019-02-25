The five-time state champion McHi Mariachi Oro put on an incredible performance at the UIL State Mariachi Contest February 23 at UT Rio Grande Valley. McAllen High Mariachi Oro received Straight Division 1 Superior Ratings from all three judges bringing home the State UIL Sweepstakes Award. Aditionally, all members of the ensemble received a UIL Outstanding Performer Medal, a distinction that only two groups out of all 72 that competed were able to earn.

"McAllen High Mariachi Oro is the only ensemble in the entire state of Texas, across all UIL classifications, to have done this three times," Mariachi Oro Instructor Alex Trevino said. "No other group in the state has achieved this besides McHi: It's an incredible, remarkable and truly outstanding feat. What an incredible honor!"