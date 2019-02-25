HIDALGO – At a press conference arena officials announced that 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting will perform at the State Farm Hidalgo Arena.

The English singer will feature many of his celebrated hits with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear “Englishman In New York,” Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle” and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday March 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and at the arena box office. Sting.com members can secure preferred tickets before the general public through the exclusive member presale Tuesday Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

“This is a very iconic land for us,” arena marketing consultant Aleck Rios said.

For Rios and the entire team at the arena, he admits they have a vision to go for the biggest events and artists that have never been to the Rio Grande Valley.

Rios said they're making noise, but he knows so are the other venues in the region. With the Bert Ogden Arena announcing Jennifer Lopez last week and now that they have announced Sting, sure it is competition but in the long run the entertainment industry for residents of the Rio Grande Valley becomes better.

“There are events that we can hold, events that will be over there,” Rios said. “But in the end we don't see it as a competition as we have our vision and it is to bring acts we've never seen before.”