Earlier today, representatives from the City of McAllen, Mission and Hidalgo welcomed Secretary of State David Whitley to discuss commercial traffic expansion and related infrastructure at Anzalduas International Bridge, including garnering support for extending the Presidential Permit for the Madero Bridge, as well as securing bi-national cooperation with Mexico on both projects.

“I was deeply honored to join our friends from the City of McAllen, City of Mission, and City of Hidalgo to become the first Texas Secretary of State to visit the Anzalduas International Bridge,” said Secretary Whitley. “Working with our state and local partners on both sides of the Texas-Mexico border, I am extremely confident we will continue to see economic prosperity grow in McAllen, Mission, Hidalgo, and the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

Currently, Anzalduas only sees southbound empty commercial trucks. Bridge officials hope to capitalize on the growing and prosperous trade that continues to exist between the United States and Mexico, by expanding the bridge capacity and presidential permit to include both north and southbound full commercial traffic.

“With the amount of commercial traffic at other bridges, expanding the capacity at Anzalduas gives exporters and importers on both sides of the border another option to get their goods quickly and efficiently to market,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E.

Echoing that sentiment was Superintendent of Bridges for the City of Mcallen, Rigo Villarreal: “In business, time is money and anything that can reduce the time spent waiting, whether it is at the bridge or in warehouses, is lost money. We hope to build up our bridge so that trade between our two countries and this entire region can grow, for the prosperity and security of McAllen, the Rio Grande Valley, Texas and beyond,” concluded Villarreal.