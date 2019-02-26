Events from Feb. 27 - March 5

Wednesday

Feb. 27

Wednesday Night Comedy

Ku Egenti headlines, hosted by Joseph Soto featuring Mike Rao with special guests Christopher siele and Roy Alex Gomez.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8:30 p.m.

Wine Down Wednesday

with Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m.

Exploring Geocaching

A new age scavenger hunt

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

5:15 p.m.

Warm Phonics

Acoustic session with Bobby Villarreal, Diana Tovar, Alexander Feigi and Vonn Shweetz.

Yerberia Cultura, 617 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$3

8 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 28

Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India

Opening day with carnival and concert inside for separate admission.

State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$25 3-day pass

5 p.m.

I Love the 90s

Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Kid n Play, Ton Loc, Young MC, Rob Base, CC Music Factory.

State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$40 - $100

8 p.m.

Chicana Movidas

New Narratives of Activism and Feminism in the Movement Era. Featuring Dionne Espinoza, Brenda Sendejo, Maria Cotera, Martha Cotera and Maylei Blackwell.

UTRG, 1201 W. University Dr.- Edinburg

7 p.m.

Beer School 101

Bell's Brewing rep will co-host the class.

HEB, 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. - Edinburg

6:30 p.m.

BHM Lecture Series

As We Saw It – Integration at UT Austin presented by Virginia Cumberbatch and Leslie Blair.

South Texas College Library, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

6 p.m.

Black Bears in the Borderlands

Presented by Dr. Diana Doan Crider, Animo Partnership in Natural Resources.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

6 p.m.

Wild Texas Film Tour

A short film showcasing wildlife adventure and conservation stories. Made possible by Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$15

6:30 p.m.

Friday

March 1

Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India

Juanes performs

State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$25 3-day pass

5 p.m.

FESTIBA Community Festival 2019

A community event which will be the culmination of a week of cultural and educational exchange. The evening will feature a list of author presentations, book signings, musical performances and book displays.

Edinburg City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Official Hazy IPA Release

Five brews fro Bell's Brewing will be featured. Local artist Gracie Garcia will have artwork on the walls. Live music by Sandra Nicholson.

821 N. Main St. - McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

Hooray for Hollywood

Movie Music at the Symphony

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center – McAllen

$40 - $60

8 p.m.

Saturday

March 2

Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India

Prince Royce performs

State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$25 3-day pass

Noon

Festiba Mariachi Festival Concert

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, Octavio Moreno and Mariachi Aztlan will perform with the winners in the Mariachi Festival Competition.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

7:30 p.m.

Historia del Mariachi

An evening of music and dance with JEHS Grupo Folklorico Jaguar & Mariachi Dos Mil.

JEHS Albert Garza Performing Arts Center, 1414 N. Alamo Rd. - Edinburg

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Hawkwatching in the Valley

Participants will learn how to find and identify raptors, cool raptor facts and go on a guided bird walk.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

$5

2 p.m.

Angela Aguilar

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$35 - $150

8 p.m.

Hawk ID Training Day

The workshop will be a classroom focus on field identification of raptors in flight.

Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, 2800 S. Bensten Palm Dr. - Mission

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday

March 3

Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India

Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, La Leyenda, La Sonora Dinamita, Tropical Panama performs

State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$25 3-day pass

Noon

Historia del Mariachi

An evening of music and dance with JEHS Grupo Folklorico Jaguar & Mariachi Dos Mil.

JEHS Albert Garza Performing Arts Center, 1414 N. Alamo Rd. - Edinburg

2 p.m.

Sunday Film of the Month

Potiche (Trophy Wife)

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

DAF Gala Concert

The UTRGV Dance Adjudication Festival will present several groups and performers.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg

$10 adults, $5 seniors

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wedding & Quinceanera Fair

Over 80 booths with professionals helping to plan the special event.

McAllen Convention Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd.

Noon – 5 p.m.

Monday

March 4

Electric Monday

Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.

Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg

9 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

March 5

Nashville Legacy – McAllen Community Concert

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$20 - $50

7:30 p.m.

UTRGV Symphonic Winds

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex

1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$5

7 p.m.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Shrimp & andouille sausage broil, Brass Band (NOLA), Fat Comedy Roast Battle with Mario Salazar and more.

London Grill & Tavern, 129 E. Nolana – McAllen

12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Fat Tuesday Celebration

Five shows starting at noon featuring Brass Band Parade and Misguided Missiles and more.

Bourbon St. Grill, 4800 N. 10th St. - McAllen

Noon – 2 a.m.

Mardi Gras Event

Jazz band, food specials and giveaways.

The Quarter – 100 E. Nolana Ave.

Noon – 2 a.m.