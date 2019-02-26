Events from Feb. 27 - March 5
Wednesday
Feb. 27
Wednesday Night Comedy
Ku Egenti headlines, hosted by Joseph Soto featuring Mike Rao with special guests Christopher siele and Roy Alex Gomez.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8:30 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
with Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m.
Exploring Geocaching
A new age scavenger hunt
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
5:15 p.m.
Warm Phonics
Acoustic session with Bobby Villarreal, Diana Tovar, Alexander Feigi and Vonn Shweetz.
Yerberia Cultura, 617 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$3
8 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 28
Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India
Opening day with carnival and concert inside for separate admission.
State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$25 3-day pass
5 p.m.
I Love the 90s
Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Kid n Play, Ton Loc, Young MC, Rob Base, CC Music Factory.
State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$40 - $100
8 p.m.
Chicana Movidas
New Narratives of Activism and Feminism in the Movement Era. Featuring Dionne Espinoza, Brenda Sendejo, Maria Cotera, Martha Cotera and Maylei Blackwell.
UTRG, 1201 W. University Dr.- Edinburg
7 p.m.
Beer School 101
Bell's Brewing rep will co-host the class.
HEB, 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. - Edinburg
6:30 p.m.
BHM Lecture Series
As We Saw It – Integration at UT Austin presented by Virginia Cumberbatch and Leslie Blair.
South Texas College Library, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
6 p.m.
Black Bears in the Borderlands
Presented by Dr. Diana Doan Crider, Animo Partnership in Natural Resources.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
6 p.m.
Wild Texas Film Tour
A short film showcasing wildlife adventure and conservation stories. Made possible by Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$15
6:30 p.m.
Friday
March 1
Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India
Juanes performs
State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$25 3-day pass
5 p.m.
FESTIBA Community Festival 2019
A community event which will be the culmination of a week of cultural and educational exchange. The evening will feature a list of author presentations, book signings, musical performances and book displays.
Edinburg City Hall, 415 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Official Hazy IPA Release
Five brews fro Bell's Brewing will be featured. Local artist Gracie Garcia will have artwork on the walls. Live music by Sandra Nicholson.
821 N. Main St. - McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
Hooray for Hollywood
Movie Music at the Symphony
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center – McAllen
$40 - $60
8 p.m.
Saturday
March 2
Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India
Prince Royce performs
State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$25 3-day pass
Noon
Festiba Mariachi Festival Concert
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, Octavio Moreno and Mariachi Aztlan will perform with the winners in the Mariachi Festival Competition.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
7:30 p.m.
Historia del Mariachi
An evening of music and dance with JEHS Grupo Folklorico Jaguar & Mariachi Dos Mil.
JEHS Albert Garza Performing Arts Center, 1414 N. Alamo Rd. - Edinburg
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Hawkwatching in the Valley
Participants will learn how to find and identify raptors, cool raptor facts and go on a guided bird walk.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
$5
2 p.m.
Angela Aguilar
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$35 - $150
8 p.m.
Hawk ID Training Day
The workshop will be a classroom focus on field identification of raptors in flight.
Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, 2800 S. Bensten Palm Dr. - Mission
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday
March 3
Borderfest 2019 Celebrating India
Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, La Leyenda, La Sonora Dinamita, Tropical Panama performs
State Farm Arena, 2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$25 3-day pass
Noon
Historia del Mariachi
An evening of music and dance with JEHS Grupo Folklorico Jaguar & Mariachi Dos Mil.
JEHS Albert Garza Performing Arts Center, 1414 N. Alamo Rd. - Edinburg
2 p.m.
Sunday Film of the Month
Potiche (Trophy Wife)
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
DAF Gala Concert
The UTRGV Dance Adjudication Festival will present several groups and performers.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg
$10 adults, $5 seniors
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Wedding & Quinceanera Fair
Over 80 booths with professionals helping to plan the special event.
McAllen Convention Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd.
Noon – 5 p.m.
Monday
March 4
Electric Monday
Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.
Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg
9 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
March 5
Nashville Legacy – McAllen Community Concert
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$20 - $50
7:30 p.m.
UTRGV Symphonic Winds
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex
1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$5
7 p.m.
Mardi Gras Celebration
Shrimp & andouille sausage broil, Brass Band (NOLA), Fat Comedy Roast Battle with Mario Salazar and more.
London Grill & Tavern, 129 E. Nolana – McAllen
12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Fat Tuesday Celebration
Five shows starting at noon featuring Brass Band Parade and Misguided Missiles and more.
Bourbon St. Grill, 4800 N. 10th St. - McAllen
Noon – 2 a.m.
Mardi Gras Event
Jazz band, food specials and giveaways.
The Quarter – 100 E. Nolana Ave.
Noon – 2 a.m.