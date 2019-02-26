The Waxahachie Indians golf team competed in the Glen Rose Invitational over the weekend and left the always-challenging Squaw Valley Golf Club with a fifth-place finish.

Waxahachie finished the 16-team field and two-day tournament with a 629-total team score. They fired an opening round 611 and followed with a 318 on Saturday.

Aledo won the tournament with a 603 two-day total (303-300), while Lucas Lovejoy Black (605), Fort Worth's RL Paschal (618) and Amarillo Tascosa (626) placed second through fourth, respectively.

Just four short months ago, the Indians opened the fall season with a 626 two-day score on the same course after also scoring a 311 on day one followed by a day-two 315.

As players filed back into the clubhouse Saturday, Armstrong was the low-man for the Indians after he carded a 153 two-day total, which was good enough for sixth-overall out of 70 golfers. He shot a 77 on day one and followed with a 76 on the second day.

Armstrong was two shots better in October (155), though he did not have to deal with near the windy conditions that he faced this past Saturday.

The Indians two-day total was rounded out by Luke Morgan (72-84, T-15th), Tobyn Hood (79-78, T-19th), Jake Reames (83-80), Michael Davis (83-89) and medalist Zach Navarro (85).

Hood and Armstrong recorded the lone two eagles for the Indians on the weekend, while the Tribe combined for 13 birdies and 93 pars to just two triple-bogeys or worse.

Squaw Valley GC is one of the more unique courses that the Indians will play on this season, as it features two separate 18-hole challenges.

The front course, which lines U.S. Highway 67 as you enter Glen Rose, is a true-to-name links-style layout formally known as Apache Links

After surviving the rolling hills and raised greens for 14 holes, golfers then close with four of the toughest holes on the course, which includes a 521-yard par-5 dogleg right on No. 18.

The links course measures 7,063 yards from the farthest tees and carries a par of 72.

Comanche Lakes, often considered "the back course," is a tree-lined track that features several water-hazards and measures 7,000 yards from the tips.

Waxahachie returns to action on March 1-2 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club.