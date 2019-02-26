Hinovations Art Gallery is excited to announce the Opening for the first to be annual “Graffiti Art” group exhibition. The Reception takes place on March 1 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Hinovations Art Gallery located at 1009 Laurel Ave in McAllen, Texas. There is no admission fee and the public is invited to attend.

Visitors to the exhibition will view an exciting collective of artists from the RGV, San Antonio, Austin, Australia and other regions of the US. The work is represented in paper, canvas, clay and other found objects that go hand in hand with graffiti. Graffiti Art transcends culture and time. From the first impressions created by blowing pigment through hallow bones to create silhouettes to self-destructive art sold for millions in distinct auction houses. Today’s graffiti developed towards the end of the 1970’s in New York and Philadelphia, where artists painted their names on walls and subway stations around Manhattan. Graffiti art is coming off the streets and into the homes. This art form is now in galleries, office spaces, personal areas and in fashion world-wide. Artists found inspiration and channeled their love for the style by engaging animals on skateboards, floating calligraphy in open spaces, creating symbolism on unusual spaces and transforming massive vessels into paintings surfaces. Participating artists include Elke Allen, Javier Coronado, Shaun Detmer (The Ghost), Vincent Diaz Negron (Mr.Z), John Dicandia, Wendy Gilbert, Janiel Gonzalez (Bret), Juan Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez (Mr3D), Raquel Hinojosa, Angelica Leandra (Myth), Ruben Luciano (Shet Rock), Carlos Ochoa (Take Help), Tj Palacios, Laura Sofia (Aura), Paola Sanchez (The Great Dane), Gabriel Trevino and Andy Villarreal. The exhibit will be accompanied by old-school hip hop music by DJ Matt and a digital exhibition.

In addition to the Graffiti art, several community artists and art students will participate by exhibiting a sketchbook for the New York Sketchbook Project. Professional Artists as well as Art Students had the opportunity to participate in the 2019 Sketchbook Project. “This is a global art project that anyone can do”, says Gallery Director Raquel Hinojosa. Participants submit their work to the world’s largest collection of sketchbooks, where it will reside in the Brooklyn Art Library’s permanent collection, travel to exhibitions across the country and become part of a massive worldwide community of creative people.

“We are an independent Brooklyn-based company that organizes global, collaborative art Projects. Our flagship endeavor is the sketchbook project, a crowd-sourced library that features 40,000+ artists' books contributed by creative people from 135+ countries. Brooklyn art library is our storefront exhibition space in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY where the sketchbook project collection is on view to the public.

The sketchbook project began in 2006 in Atlanta, GA and moved to New York City in 2009. Since that time, our small organization has grown into a worldwide community of more than 70,000 artists. By focusing on the intersection of hands-on art making and new technology, the sketchbook project nurtures community-supported art projects that harness the power of the virtual world to share inspiration in the real world” Brooklyn Art Library”.

The work, on display will live indefinitely at the Brooklyn Art Library which holds the world’s largest library of sketchbooks. The Sketchbooks are given unique barcode- it keeps track of the book and records who views it at every tour and while it’s in the library. Hinovations Art Gallery will display the Sketchbooks on March 1 before mailing them back to the Brooklyn Art Library in readiness for their permanent home. Hinovations’ participating students include: Virginia Arciniega, Rochelle Culligan, Ana Sofia Gomez, Emily Sarmiento, Francesca Elizondo, Cristian Rios, Cristina Bustamante, Luis Fernando Pacheco, Gabriela Rodriguez, Cristina Dulgheru, Anamaria Dulgheru, Sofia Simon, Serena Simon, Mitra Sasidharan, Robert Salazar Sofia Munoz, Amelia Humphreys, Andrew Loya and Taor Rodriguez plus professional artists Lupe Hernandez, Raquel Hinojosa, Gaby Rico, Jackqueline Martinez, Andy Villarreal, Marco Sanchez, Ciara Perez, Fany Mares, Audra Wright, Mina Serrata, Suanne Goings, Anita Rodriguez, Oscar Fernando, Diana Reza, and Alyssa Yamaguchi.

The Graffiti Exhibit will remain on display from March 1 thru March 30, 2019. Gallery hours of operation are Monday thru Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm or by appointment. For more information please contact Gallery Director, Raquel Hinojosa at 956-309-8352. Visit the website for updates at www.hinovationsartgallery.com.