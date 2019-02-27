Whether it's Taco Tuesday, Wine Down Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday or perhaps a Fajita Friday (well, maybe not so much for this upcoming Lent season), we are constantly on the hunt for good eats and lively spirits. This last week was no different, in that sense.

via Messenger

Gaby: Hey, girlie! Want to grab some dinner tonight?

Trisha: Ummm...YES! Where we goin'?

Gaby: Not sure. The Yard?

Trisha: Food truck jackpot! See you there.

If you haven't heard of The Yard, then you're missing out. The newest addition to the McAllen downtown scene, The Yard opened its doors recently and is a brand new concept in our beloved entertainment district. Like other big cities appealing to the millennial consumer, The Yard is filled with vibrant colors, outdoor seating areas, is dog friendly, uses shipping containers for private parties (the latest architectural trend), pllus, the ever growing craft cocktail and beer.

In addition to our regular, loyal crew of food loving sidekicks, we had a special, tiny guest accompany us who helped set the course for the evening by enthusiastically devouring two cheese filled quesadillas from the Doña Torta Truck. We're talking happy dance and all!

Following his lead, we happily gobbled down an order of Pork Rinds in Green Sauce while considering whether or not we should also order a Chicken Pibil or Ground Beef & Vegetables Torta. In the interest of fairness, we decided to leave some room for delicious menu items from other food trucks in The Yard. Not sure how we did it (wink) but we managed to show some love to every “open for business” food truck and indulge in a bit of delectable goodness from

Motoramen: Fried Brussels- okonomyaki, cilantro, green onion, togarashi, Chicken Gyoza- fried dumplings, Chicken Shiyo- shredded chicken, nori, ajitama egg, narutomaki, green onion; Los Villa Taqueria: Tacos Reynosa- 5 maiz amarilla tacos with bistek, tripa or pastor (includes grilled onion and papa galeana).*Taco Tuesday (6 pm- 12 am)*

You can also try their Hamburguesa Mexicana or Salchiburger (both include fries); GW BBQ Catering Co.: Brisket Nachos, a BBQ Chicken Taco and you can always add sides of rice, beans or potato salad for an extra treat. Rest assured, we'll be back to try a fresh ground brisket burger.

Sidenote: Il Forno Mobile was not open during our visit but was firing up their brick oven right before we left and Nuri will also be making it's home at The Yard within the next couple of weeks.

If you're more interested in the liquid libations offered at The Yard, how about some bubbles, beer (domestic, imports and a variety of crafts are available), or shootdown a “Ferrari” (coffee bean infused Fernet, strawberry infused Campari). When celebrating life with friends, share a Mojito for two or a “See/Hear/Speak No Evil”. For larger groups of four or more, try an “Onward, Singapore!” if you dare.

The Yard McAllen is located on the corner of Dallas Avenue and 17th Street in McAllen, TX. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Wednesday 5:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.; Thursday 5:00 p.m.-3:00 a.m.; Friday through Saturday 5:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m.; Monday closed. For more information, call (956) 887-1302, email them to theyardmcallen@gmail.com, or follow them on their social media platforms @theyardmcallen to stay up to date on special events.





Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.