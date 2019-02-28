The United Way of South Texas hosted their annual awards ceremony, recognizing leaders and volunteers of the community that have supported and contributed to the organization. Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu was recognized with the non-profits highest honor, the South Texas Hero of the Year award.

Dozens of community leaders, school districts, elected officials, businesses and volunteers were recognized for their ongoing efforts in supporting United Way. The County of Hidalgo received several recognitions including ranking six out of 10 companies in the Employee Group Award category and Precinct 2 received a Century Club Award.

Cantu’s family, as well as staff members from all Precincts, were in attendance to support and represent Cantu and the county.

The United Way of South Texas Board Chairman Edna Garcia presented Cantu with the award, which was first established in 2008 in honor of former KRGV-TV General Manager Ray Alexander.

“He’s a passionate champion of United Way, in addition in helping to lead one of the most successful campaigns of Hidalgo County,” said Garcia.

Overcome with emotion, Cantu graciously accepted the award and acknowledged his staff and family for his successes.

“It takes a leader to get people to follow and support you, and to support a great cause like United Way,” said Cantu. “United Way has been there for the Boys and Girls Club in Pharr and has given back to the community and that’s why I continue to support them.”

Cantu has done a lot of work for United Way and for a number of other non-profits and entities, said United Way of South Texas President and Chief Executive Officer Thelma M. Garza.

“We wanted to recognize Cantu for the work he does in his Precinct, for the county as a whole and all of his constituents,” said Garza. “He has high morals, ethics and strong values that he has instilled in his family and workplace.”

The United Way of South Texas serves Hidalgo and Starr Counties, and funds over 100 programs through the 23 Partner Agencies and numerous Community Impact Grant recipients.

“This has been a tremendous honor,” Cantu said.