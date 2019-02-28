Mayor and council promoted interim city manager to permanent position

The Mission City Council named Randy Perez the new City Manager at their regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 25, 2019. Perez, born and raised in Mission, is a graduate of Mission High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a degree in accounting and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas-Pan American. He is also a certified public manager.

“I just want to thank the Mayor and the Council for giving me this opportunity. It’s truly a blessing to serve in this capacity for our great City of Mission,” Perez said. “I couldn’t do it without the help of our great directors. I will continue working hard to put Mission in the forefront for everything.”

Perez has served the City of Mission for 18 years in various capacities including chief accountant, grant administrator, assistant finance director, finance director and most recently as deputy city manager.

“We have a great team here in the City of Mission, an exceptional community, and I look forward to continue serving,” Perez said. “It’s very exciting to be part of this great community’s future.”

Perez has been overseeing the city since November 2018 when he was named Interim City Manager.

“During his tenure as acting city manager, he was highly engaged. He demonstrated passion and was motivated to move Mission forward,” Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña said. “He has led with energy, interest, fiscal responsibility, and exemplary customer service. I’m expecting him together with our council, to move Mission from better to greatness. I am very proud of him.”