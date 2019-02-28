When cybersecurity startup Jask Inc. made Austin its second headquarters one year ago, CEO Greg Martin quickly realized he had more success recruiting top talent here than in San Francisco.

Jask, which offers a platform to help security analysts, had 30 employees total when it opened an Austin office in 2017. Since then, the company has more than doubled its U.S. employee headcount to 100, with about 50 employees in Austin.

Jask’s success finding and recruiting top talent here drove Martin to announce last week that the company would make Austin its sole headquarters.

“We’ve decided to actually change our plans for making Austin our second headquarters and make it our only headquarters,” CEO Greg Martin told the American-Statesman. “That means we’re doubling down in Austin, and we're kind of halting our growth operations in Silicon Valley to focus growing primarily in Austin.”

Jask is just one of dozens of security startups that have sprung up in Austin as the city grew into a technology hub.

But despite the influx of cybersecurity firms investing in Austin, experts say it’s not yet clear what the city’s security ecosystem will look like down the road.

Even at publicly traded SailPoint Technologies, one of the city’s largest cybersecurity firms with 1,000 employees nationwide and half of those in Austin, the company’s chief marketing officer Juliette Rizkallah doesn’t expect the city’s cybersecurity scene to be competing with heavy hitters like Washington, D.C., or Silicon Valley in the near future.

“I don't see Austin as being specifically cybersecurity,” Rizkallah said, noting that there are fewer than 100 companies focusing on cybersecurity in Austin. “I see it as being a high tech city.”

A sleepy capital no more

Although it’s up for debate where the city’s cybersecurity future stands, startups, the largest tech employers, higher education institutions and even the military have made headlines in recent years for prioritizing information security — the wider net that includes cybersecurity and the protection and maintenance of data.

In 2016, six companies investing in security expanded or relocated to Austin, according to data from the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. It’s difficult to know the exact number because the chamber does not track security companies by keyword, meaning there could be additional companies that expanded in that year.

And that number doubled two years later to at least 12 companies or government entities expanding here, according to the chamber. Workplaces that expanded or relocated in 2018 included the U.S. Army Futures Command with 500 jobs, SailPoint with 125 jobs and New Knowledge with 70 jobs.

READ MORE: Who is Jonathan Morgan? Austin researcher makes a name — and finds controversy — in cybersecurity world.

The past several years have brought change across the board: IBM selected Austin for one of its X-Force Red security operations labs; the University of Texas at Austin created a master’s degree program for identity, management and security; and the Army selected Austin for its Army Futures Command headquarters.

ClearData security risk analyst Kenneth Wilder, the vice president for the Austin chapter of technology research group ISACA, said Austin has a “perfect storm of growth and innovation” to make it a hotbed for the information security industry. Austin is on the right track to compete with top information security cities, he said.

“It wasn’t that long ago that Austin was the sleepy capital of Texas,” Wilder said. “I think only time will tell how far we can take that initiative to make Austin the cybersecurity or information security capital of the world.”

Growing a security workforce

Austin is in good company in Central Texas, where San Antonio has had a robust cybersecurity presence since the 1980s, when the Air Force tasked military personnel with developing security for systems and computer networks that later became the internet, according to the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

With a growing number of jobs in Central Texas, education must play a key role in bolstering the city’s cybersecurity ecosystem, experts say.

Research firm Cybersecurity Ventures predicted in its 2018 cybersecurity jobs report that there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs around the world by 2021.

“Historically, cybersecurity hubs are dependent on a local ecosystem of computer science graduates,” Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief of Cybersecurity Ventures, said in an email. “Austin's growth in this area will also have an ongoing impact on the local cyber economy.”

The University of Texas set out to fill that gap with its computer science program and “Center for Identity,” created in 2010 to provide education and research for identity threats. The center has strategic partnerships with leaders in government, corporate, academic and nonprofit organizations.

Suzanne Barber, director of the center and AT&T endowed professor in engineering, said Austin’s innovation culture and the university’s focus on cybersecurity, identity and privacy make Austin a leader in this space.

The center launched its master’s degree in identity, management and security in 2015 and offers a three-day identity leadership certificate program.

'A second hub for technology'

Heath Thompson, ForcePoint senior vice president and general manager of enterprise security, said the Austin-based cybersecurity company has found a solid local talent pool thanks to the growing effort to educate the workforce.

Forcepoint employs roughly 2,700 people globally and jumped from zero Austin employees in 2014 to 500 employees by the end of 2018. The company doesn’t have any plans to slow down in Austin, according to Thompson.

“There’s a really great university system in Texas as a whole,” Thompson said, adding that the city’s largest technology companies and access to capital make Austin a well-rounded tech community.

Back at Jask, now solely headquartered in Austin, employees recently moved into two buildings on Rock Rose Avenue at the Domain, which can accommodate up to 150 employees.

Martin, the CEO, said he expects the company to max out those offices soon, and his goal is to put Jask in a position to file for an initial public offering of stock by 2021.

Initially, Jask made the decision to open an Austin office because “it was more about it being a second hub for technology,” rather than security, Martin said, but he said he’s seen steady growth in the city’s cybersecurity scene.

“Austin’s quickly become a key destination for cybersecurity,” Martin said. “We knew that if we were going to pick somewhere out of (Silicon Valley), Austin was going to be our first choice.”