Known for a style of art that is conceptual yet highly formal, South Texas College’s Library Art Gallery presents the work of San Antonio artist Jesse Amado beginning Wednesday, March 6 through May 10, 2019.

Amado will open his exhibit “Sensoria” by holding an artist talk at 1 p.m. on March 6, followed by a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the gallery located at 3201 W. Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. Admission is free and open to the public.

Amado received his Master of Fine Arts degree in 1990 from the University of Texas San Antonio.

His work combines seminal pieces from the past, tracing the artist’s investigation of text, repetition, and communication while occupying the minimal space that hovers between life and art.

The South Texas College Library Art Gallery Program organizes exhibitions and educational programs to engage student understanding of art and its role in culture, support academic curriculum, and inspire continued education through direct engagement with artists, scholars, and original works of art.

For more information, contact Gina Otvos at 956-872-3488 or gotvos@southtexascollege.edu or visit https://library.southtexascollege.edu/libraryart.