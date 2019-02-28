McAllen Engineering Department posts monthly status on 2 projects related to 2018 bond; Parks on the 2013 bond; Traffic and Roadway bond project updates to follow

The City of McAllen Engineering Department has created a link on the City of McAllen website that provides a monthly update on not only the 20 projects that are part of the 2018 bond election, but also, the drainage projects under the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The link for the drainage projects can be found at: https://mcallen.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist/index.html?appid=4cf9468e506b4761852fb4cd5b6c78d8.

The projects’ status has been posted on the City of McAllen Engineering Department page. The page includes a list of all current projects, with the project location, as well as the engineer for the project, the contractor, project cost, project status and the funding source for the project. A GIS (Geographic Information System) map appears alongside with the information so that visitors can clearly see the location for the project.

The GIS maps and project status update page were developed by the City of McAllen Information Technology Department working closely with city Engineers to update each project.

Yvette Barrera, City Engineer for McAllen recognizes that their page probably doesn’t get the website traffic of other pages, so a link will be placed on the City’s main home page that will take web browsers immediately to the status page.

“Thanks to the great work done by the IT Department, we were able to create a page that has information that is easily understood by the general public,” said Barrera. “Like all things with the City of McAllen, it is in working together that we are going to be able to share timely information with taxpayers on the various projects that impact their lives.”

Aside from a status update on the drainage projects, a similar page will be developed for the traffic improvements identified in the 2018 bond and roadway improvements identified in the 2013 bond.

“It is important for us to keep the community updated and informed of the status of these bond projects,” said City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “Our hope is that with this monthly update, our taxpayers who voted for and approved this bond will know that we are committed to moving forward with these projects in a timely manner, to alleviate these drainage and traffic issues.”

Similarly, the Parks & Recreation, who has one project still pending for the 2013 bond, the Municipal Softball Complex, will be posting monthly status updates, as well.

To access the link for all updates for the bond projects for the City of McAllen, head to www.mcallen.net and click on the link below the bond project status update graphic.