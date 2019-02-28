PHARR - Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Agricultural Science Facility, made possible through a city-school partnership with the City of Pharr, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

The new 40,000 square foot facility will be built at 2100 S. "I" Road in Pharr, just south of Moore Rd and will feature space for 81 small pens, 54 large pens, and animal washing stalls. In addition, it will have an 8,000 square foot covered arena/exercise area with bleachers for 160 people.

“This facility is part of our vision of including partnerships and connecting students from post-secondary to high skilled, high wage jobs,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. King. “Agricultural Science is important. We are grateful for our partnerships with the City of Pharr."

In attendance were PSJA School Board, Administrators, City officials and student representatives from all PSJA ISD FFA Chapters.

“There is no better way to spend our money than investing in our students,” said City of Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez. “You guys are the next generation. We support you and that is why we have partnered with PSJA ISD.”

The future Agricultural Science Facility will house PSJA students enrolled in Career & Technical Education (CTE) agriculture coursework, ensuring they continue learning invaluable skills in the field. Of the more than 8,400 PSJA ISD students currently taking CTE courses, over 800 are in the district’s Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Program.

For William Clifford, PSJA North ECHS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Sponsor, the new facility will bring new learning opportunities for students.

“I was a student back when the old building was new,” said Clifford who was part of the Agriculture Club during his time as a student at PSJA North High School. “Seeing it come full circle and having a new facility is a good thing for the community, students, and teachers alike.”