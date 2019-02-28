The Stephenville High School Stingerettes competed last weekend in Weatherford in the Danceline Productions USA, Inc. Classic State Championship and came home with a large haul of awards including the overall first place award for state grand champions in Medium Varsity Class 1 Officers.

The Stingerettes competed in 19 routines and four technique challenges, winning a total of 28 awards. Those included all Division 1 ratings, two Platinum Sweepstakes awards, and first place best in category for every team and officer routine. They also won the only Congeniality award, presented by the staff.

Here are the awards won by the Stingerettes:

AJC Recognition of Excellence Award — Chrysann Whitworth.

Division 1 rating in High School Solos — Blake Been No. 1, Blake Been No. 2, Sammie Dewberry, Tara Garza, Andie Meraz, Maria Nelson, Bailey Sanderford, and Chrysann Whitworth.

Division 1 rating in High School Duets — Mackenzie Ansley and Chrysann Whitworth.

Division 1 rating in High School Trios — Mackenzie Ansley, Blake Been and Alex Cameron; Tyra Boudreaux, Claira Caskey and Valeria Sena

Division 1 rating in High School Small Ensembles — Mackenzie Ansley, Blake Been, Alex Cameron, Madison Montemayor and Ashley Murphy.

Division 1 rating in High School Medium Ensembles — Natalie Alvarez, Blake Been, Alex Cameron, Tara Garza, Grace Rogers, Bailey Sanderford and Chrysann Whitworth.

Division 1 rating and Platinum Sweepstakes — Officer team.

Division 1 rating and Platinum Sweepstakes — Varsity team.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Team Kick.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Team Contemporary.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Team Prop.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Officer Jazz.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Officer Modern.

First place Best in Category — Medium Varsity Class 1 Officer Open.

First place Grand Champions — Medium Varsity Class 1 Officers.

Second place Best in Division in High School Trios — Tyra Boudreaux, Claira Caskey and Valeria Sena.

Third place Best in Division in High School Medium Ensembles — Natalie Alvarez, Blake Been, Alex Cameron, Grace Rogers, Bailey Sanderford and Chrysann Whitworth.’

Third place Best in Division in High School Trios — Mackenzie Ansley, Blake Been and Alex Cameron.

The Stingerettes also won Outstanding Costume for Team Prop, and the Congeniality Award.