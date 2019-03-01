AUSTIN

City's transportation plan

available online for review

Community members can review the final draft of the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, Austin’s new, comprehensive transportation plan.

This final draft includes a policy document that outlines the plan’s goals objectives and action items, as well as updated draft maps showing how the plan will affect Austin’s transportation network.

Community members are invited to share feedback on the plan at various meetings in the coming weeks. For a list of upcoming opportunities, visit austintexas.gov/page/get-involved-asmp.

To view the final draft policy document and updated draft maps: austintexas.gov/asmp.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Republic Square hosts

Food Truck Fridays

The Downtown Austin Alliance will host Food Truck Fridays, a weekly food truck series featuring two popular food trucks each week at Republic Square, through March and April.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, March 1-April 26, except April 12, at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

This Friday will feature Garbo’s and Texas Chili Queens, and March 8 will feature Tito Adobo and Noble Sandwich Co.

For a full schedule: republicsquare.org.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

ACC Fairway 5K

takes place Sunday

The Austin Community College Fairway 5K Cross-Country Run and Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Riverside Golf Course, 1020 Grove Blvd.

Participants may run, walk or jog the timed 5K route, which passes around the greens and crosses over grass, trails and cart paths. The race also includes a 15K cross-country duathlon option featuring a 6-mile bike course and 3.1-mile run course.

Proceeds will benefit a scholarship for the school’s physical therapy assistant program.

For more information and to register, visit austincc.edu/fairway5k.

BUDA

Speed limit lowered

on portion of FM 2001

The Buda City Council has adopted an ordinance amending the speed limit on a portion of FM 2001 within city limits, making a maximum speed limit of 40 mph effective as of Wednesday.

This area of the road is considered a construction/maintenance work zone due to the Old Goforth Road Improvements Project. The zone begins just north of Reliance Drive and continues south along 2001 to the end of Buda city limits.

The project includes dedicated left and right turn lanes at Tom Green Elementary, intersection safety improvements at FM 2001, increased pedestrian connectivity between the subdivisions and school and aesthetic improvements. The speed limit will remain in effect the duration of the project.

HAYS COUNTY

O’Kane named new

tax assessor-collector

The Hays County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of long-time Tax Assessor-Collector Luanne Caraway on Tuesday and appointed her Chief Deputy Jenifer O’Kane to fill Caraway’s unexpired term beginning Friday.

O’Kane, a graduate of Texas A&M University, served as the second-in-charge for almost nine years and worked in the private sector in human resources outsourcing and for a small family business.

Caraway was appointed as tax assessor-collector in May 1994 to fill an unexpired term and was elected to the office in November of that same year.

WIMBERLEY

School district to host

STEAM Fair on Saturday

The Wimberley school district STEAM Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wimberley High School, 100 Carney Lane.

The event will showcase district student projects with science, technology, engineering, art and manufacturing exhibits and hands-on activities to their families, teachers, fellow students and the local community.

BASTROP

Livestock show set

for Friday. Saturday

The Bastrop Area Livestock Show will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ken Estepp Show Barn, behind the American Legion Post 533, 3003 Loop 150 E.

The event will include the ninth annual Antique Farm Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday featuring antique tractors, vintage farm trucks, machinery, antique tools and agricultural exhibitions.

At the premium sale, buyers will only donate the money to the exhibitor and will not receive the animal. Because there will be no sale of the animal, there will also be no resale of the animal. Buyer(s) will purchase the ribbon placing and donate the money to the youths.

