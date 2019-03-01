Sponsorship Opportunities and Team registration now available

The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce is calling all golf enthusiasts to join them on Friday, March 29, 2019, for their Mission Citrus Golf Classic being held at the Cimarron Country Club located on 1200 S. Shary Rd. Mission, TX.

The 18 hole, 3 man team Florida scramble-style golf tournament will help generate funds and assist the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce to provide continual support and services to the local business community. A portion of proceeds will be used to assist Mission CISD’s Annual Back-to-School Bash event, by providing thousands of backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year to families and students.

The partnership between Mission CISD and GMCC, “The backpacks provided by the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce through the golf tournament have been an invaluable part of the Back-to-School Bash,” said Craig Verley, Director of Public Relations and Marketing. “It has allowed for a greater number of students in the district to receive back to school related items to help ease the burden on families who may struggle with getting all the supplies their children need to have a successful start to the school year.”

Registrations are open starting with $500 team of 3’s which include course fees, (1) golf cart, gift bags, breakfast, and lunch. For more information on participating as a sponsor or team, please contact events@missionchamber.com or call (956) 585-2727.