PHARR – Over 35 special needs students enrolled in Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s Pathway Toward Independence Program recently became the first in Hidalgo County to participate in a 4-H Club. The organization kicked off the club with an induction ceremony for its 2019-2200 officers and members on Jan. 31, 2019.

4‑H is delivered by Cooperative Extension—a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. In 4‑H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids experience 4‑H in every county and parish in the country through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4‑H camps.

At PSJA ISD, the 4-H club will provide opportunities for students to explore hands-on projects in areas such as; health, science, agriculture and citizenship. It will help empower the young adults to be well-informed citizens who are actively engaged in the communities and the world. Their leadership skills will also be enhanced through support of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office and our Pathways Toward Independence teachers and staff.

“A connection with the Texas AgriLife Extension office was made to get this club going for our students,” said the PSJA PTI Director Veronica Quintana. “It is in line with the courses we are teaching through our Career & Technical Education Department and the partnerships with South Texas College on their continuing education certificates.”