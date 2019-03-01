EDINBURG – Commissioners Court unanimously approved a Resolution in honor of the 80th Anniversary of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show.

The Livestock Show started as a means for students to show their animals and earn prizes and has since evolved into an arena for teaching and community involvement.

“As the largest event in the valley for 80 years, 300,000 people went through our gates last year and we gave $1.8 million in scholarships and prizes back to our youth," said Board President Mike Risica.

The non-profit educational organization is run through a Board of Directors representing all of the four south-most counties of Texas.

The community event provides safe, family fun and helps promote South Texas youth through leadership development and agricultural education, Risica said.

“It's a great honor being recognized by the county for one of the largest events south of San Antonio," said General Manager D.J. Wernecke.

Wernecke also invited the community to the event happening March 7 through 17 in Mercedes. Go to www.rgvls.com for more information.