SAN ANTONIO — Andrew Pratt hit two home runs and Chase Whetsel and Braden Hayward also went deep as Lubbock Christian University beat St. Mary's 10-3 Friday to complete a doubleheader sweep.

LCU (10-4) and St. Mary's (9-8) both are Heartland Conference teams, but this week's three-game series does not count in the conference standings.

LCU won Friday's opener 4-2 as Ryan Johnson pitched a five-hit complete game and Pratt broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Johnson (4-0) struck out three and walked two.

St. Mary's took a 2-0 lead into the fifth, but LCU tied it on Eddy Vasquez's sacrifice fly in the fifth and Andres Negron's run-scoring single in the sixth.

In the second game, the Chaps' 17-hit attack backed solid pitching from Idalou graduate Callan Johnson (3-1), who worked six innings and allowed three runs on three hits. Johnson struck out six and walked three.

Logan McCrummen pitched two innings in relief and Cody Lancaster worked the ninth, each allowing one hit.

St. Mary's was within 4-3 before LCU put together a four-run seventh. Hayward homered, Hill Alexander scored on a wild pitch and Keaton Greenwalt and James Hardberger each delivered RBI singles.

The two teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LCU softball

Jordan Wehr allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and K'leigh Arredondo and Annika Schwartzenberg each hit two-run singles, leading Lubbock Christian University to a 5-1 victory and a home doubleheader split against Heartland Conference opponent Texas A&M International.

Savannah Wysocki's RBI single gave LCU (11-4, 2-2) a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Maddison Schofield broke up Wehr's shutout with a home run in the sixth. Wehr (4-2) allowed five hits and struck out one.

TAMIU (7-13, 1-3) won the opener 9-4, scoring six runs in the last three innings to break open a 3-3 tie.

K.K. Lopez-Liu had three hits for LCU, and Morgan Dufour hit a solo homer.