SAN JUAN – PSJA Early College High School’s Mariachi Maravilla de San Juan earned Division 1 Superior ratings at the UIL Region XV Mariachi Contest held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 23. The group was one of only 20 high school mariachis from across the State to earn a Division 1 rating.

In addition to this accolade, the group's vocalist Stephanie Garcia was named UIL Outstanding Soloist. This achievement is the highest distinction awarded to a music student in the state.

The PSJA ECHS Mariachi Maravilla de San Juan is under the leadership of Mariachi Director Adriana Olivan.