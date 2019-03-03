U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Rodolfo Karisch welcomed army personnel at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas.

CPA Karisch, RGV command staff, and U.S. Army North command staff gave an orientation on Border Patrol operations in the Rio Grande Valley. Army personnel also met with their Border Patrol counterparts and leadership from the stations they will be supporting.

Due to the high operational tempo in RGV, soldiers will provide much needed logistical, administrative and operational support. Soldiers will be deployed to throughout the RGV area of responsibility and assist Border Patrol agents working out of numerous stations.

CPA Karisch concluded with a question, answer session, and thanked them for their service.

