A new sports bar is now open, a third Ross location will open next weekend and a breakfast and lunch eatery is in the works.

King Louie's Sports Lounge & Billiards Room

King Louie's Sports Lounge & Billiards Room recently opened at The Hub Shopping Center, 7604 Milwaukee Ave., Ste. 1400.

The hangout has plenty of pool tables, and will regularly offer tournaments. The sports bar's indoor area is lined with TVs, and there's a patio.

King Louie's offers food and drinks, and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.

Ross Dress for Less

Ross Dress for Less will open its third location in Lubbock at 6241 Slide Road on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Ross is the largest off-price retail chain, and operates almost 1,500 locations nationwide.

The store sells name brand clothing, home decor and other products at discounted prices.

The new store is in the former Bed Bath & Beyond spot in the Central Plaza shopping center.

The other Ross locations in Lubbock are at 6068 Marsha Sharp Freeway and 2905 50th St.

Stacked Breakfast & Lunch

A new restaurant will open this spring at 6015 82nd St., Ste. 5.

Stacked Breakfast & Lunch will serve traditional breakfast and lunch favorites, as well as homemade treats, including a variety of pies, according to a news release. Healthier options will also be on the menu.

In addition to dine-in, Stacked will also offer a call-ahead pickup window, catering services and private even hosting in the evenings.

The location in River's Crossing Shopping Center was most recently Timeless Cafe & Cocktails, which closed last year.

