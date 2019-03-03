Gather your pennies and come hungry to the Stephenville Zonta Club’s 22nd annual Penny Auction kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Recreation Hall.

The event raises money for local scholarships.

“Our scholarships are so important,” said co-chair Betty Chew. “We have a single-parent scholarship, a nursing scholarship and the Beulah Brown scholarship - it’s a rodeo scholarship at Tarleton. We also do seven scholarships to high school senior girls living in Erath County.”

There will be lots of big-ticket items that can be won including a recliner, entertainment unit and various gift cards.

“We will have close to 200 items,” Chew said.

Hot dogs, sandwiches, popcorn, chips, sweets, drinks and more will also be available for purchase.

“And if it’s real cold, we’ll pull the coffeepot out,” Chew said. “Don’t just come to play, come hungry too.”

Chew has been part of the penny auction since its first year.

“It is so much fun,” she said. “It’s something you can do inexpensively and support a great cause.”