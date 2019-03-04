The Trump presidency reached a new low with his National Emergency Declaration meant to circumvent Congress’s constitutionally mandated control of the nation’s purse strings. Sadly, most Republicans in Congress abdicated their duties and allowed this demagogue to walk right over them, including Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and Lubbock’s own Representative, Jodey Arrington.

In the fact-based world, no national emergency exists as border crossings are at a 50-year low, and Republican and Democratic mayors on the Southern border say there is no crisis in their cities. Emergency? Why did the GOP not attempt to pass comprehensive immigration reform while they controlled both houses of Congress?

Trump’s words/actions since he became president indicate his opposition to immigrants, documented or not, who are brown, black or Muslim. He has characterized them as murderers, rapists, drug dealers and terrorists when facts show that they commit crimes in smaller percentages than Americans citizens Seeking asylum is not a crime . . . yet.

Both Trump and Pence are on the record castigating President Obama for signing executive orders about immigration to circumvent Congress. But Trump is going beyond Obama by declaring a “national emergency,” and diverting 8 billion allocated tax dollars from disaster relief, drug interdiction and military construction . . . just to build his “big, beautiful wall.” What next? A declaration of martial law?

Trump left immediately after the declaration to work diligently on this “national emergency” . . . at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Maybe he was spinning tax dollars into pesos in between golf rounds.

Grace Rogers, Lubbock