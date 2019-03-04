Officials said the effort to form the framework for the Amarillo Civic Center's future is progressing. In January the Amarillo City Council announced the formulation of a five-member citizen executive committee charged with gathering information and embarking on a fact finding mission.

The executive committee is comprised of the following persons:

Jennifer Gallardo, North Branch manager, Amarillo National Bank; David Lovejoy, KGNC radio journalist and Amarillo Branch NAACP vice president; Rod Schroder, former Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent of Schools; Mike Hughes, local businessman - medical services; and Julie Sims, Amarillo resident and community volunteer.

"We had some questions about why there weren't representatives on that committee from some of the tourism, entertainment, travel and hotel industries, who would be directly impacted - and it's not an oversight - it's intentional design," Amarillo City Council member Elaine Hays said. "We know that group is interested in seeing this expansion. We needed a neutral committee to look at it from just the general public's perspective. They have to hear the message and view it as valuable for our community as a neutral board."

Mayor Ginger Nelson, who joined Hays in developing the executive committee concept, said its formulation serves as the beginning of a process that seeks to explore all avenues of Civic Center project advancement, with an end goal of placing the decision before voters as a bond election. Officials said they also want to empower the citizens committee to take as long as they need to take in order to ask the questions they need to ask.

"We've had two days of meetings," Hays said. "And first off, we spent time providing the executive committee with a tour of the facility, just a behind the scenes look to evaluate the condition of our convention center. We have two consultants working with us - one is Populous, who designed the baseball stadium and the other group is Dekker / Perich / Sabatini, who are the architects who designed the exhibit hall expansion. We have also had presentations from our current users, people who are actually using that facility, such as the Amarillo Bulls, the Amarillo Independent School District and Amarillo College, as well as convention organizers."

Hays said the process has been heartening.

"We've gotten a lot of information and they've gone back to the drawing board," she said. "They'll come back in the next couple of weeks to give us some visions and ideas while we run financials on where we are on the cost. We're excited and encouraged by the progress."