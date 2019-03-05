Weekly events from March 6 - March 12

Wednesday

March 6

Sensoria: Jesse Amado

Exhibition Opening Reception, artist know for art that is conceptual and highly formal.

STC Library Art Gallery – 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. Building F. - McAllen

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

UTRGV Symphony Orchestra

Spring concert featuring the winner of the 2018 UTRGV Concerto Aria Competition. The orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Kennedy, Musella, Rossini and Schubert.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$5

7 p.m.

Karbach Crawford Bock Pint Night

Receive a glass with first pour, menu will include beer can chicken nachos.

Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen

$12 pint and nachos

6 p.m.

Wednesday Night Comedy

Mickey Housley headlines, hosted by Henry Serrato featuring FreddyG with special guests Rudy Barba and Mark Mayham.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8:30 p.m.

Thursday

March 7

Gender & The Texas Revolution

Dr. Linda English will present as part of the library's Scholars for Life Series.

Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chamber Winds Concert

Under the direction of Dr. Benjamin Coy and Dr. Michael Gersten

STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Afro Samurai

Screening, pizza available.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

Free

6 p.m.

Loteria Night

benefiting the Capable Kids Foundation. Prizes include 50/50 drawing. For more information call Capable Kids (956) 277-1776

The Social Club, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg

$20

$6 p.m.

Dr. Seuss Celebration

Family fun night, activities include design a Dr. Seuss inspired bookmark, Story times, experiment with oobleck, make a lorax planter and create a mini adventure suitcase.

IMAS, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday

March 8

Michael Salgado

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes

9:45 p.m.

The Hot Rodz

Playing the best of 80s, classic rock and country.

Whistling Duck, 1603 E. Griffin Pkwy – Mission

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Ramen Night

with Hitachino Nest, first pour comes with glass.

Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen

6 p.m.

Optical Mysticism

featuring the artwork of Turgo Rojare. Admission includes 3 course meal, sangria and beer.

The Phoenix Gallery, 18 S. Main St. - McAllen

$20

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Tacos n Tequila Craft Cocktail Showcase

McAllen Chamber of Commerce

1200 Ash Ave. - McAllen

$30

6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday

March 9

Rick Trevino

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes

9:45 p.m.

Gardening For Wildlife

Learn to turn your yard vibrant, presented by Center of Urban Ecology

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

$5

9 a.m.

Texas Tops 7th Annual Swap Meet

Texas Tops Truck Accessories

801 E. Bus. 83 – McAllen

8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Spring Break Comedy

Featuring Jon Stringer, Mario Superstar Salazar and special guests Sonia Trevino and Rick Cano.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$11

8 p.m.

Mike Salazar (Comedy)

McALlen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$50 - $130

9:30 p.m.

Sizzling the Tropics Cook-off

The cook off will feature 30 teams competing in chicken wings, pulled pork, ribs, brisket, charro beans and pan de campo. Attendees can sample all the meats plus a beverage garden and live music.

McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave. - McALlen

$20

Noon – 5 p.m.

Sunday

March 10

Spazmatics

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes

9:45 p.m.

Book Sale

Dustin Sekula Memorial Library

1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Speaker Series

A Visual Journey of unique and historic structures that tell the story of people and heritage of the region. Presented by Deval Pino Shah.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday

March 11

Electric Monday

Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.

Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg

9 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Tuesday

March 12

Mark Chesnutt

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes

9:45 p.m.

Avengers Double Feature

Avengers Infinity War

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

Free

6 p.m.

Spring into Quinta Mazatlan

Treasure Hunt Tuesday

600 S. Sunset Dr. - McAllen

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.