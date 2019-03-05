Weekly events from March 6 - March 12
Wednesday
March 6
Sensoria: Jesse Amado
Exhibition Opening Reception, artist know for art that is conceptual and highly formal.
STC Library Art Gallery – 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. Building F. - McAllen
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
UTRGV Symphony Orchestra
Spring concert featuring the winner of the 2018 UTRGV Concerto Aria Competition. The orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Kennedy, Musella, Rossini and Schubert.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$5
7 p.m.
Karbach Crawford Bock Pint Night
Receive a glass with first pour, menu will include beer can chicken nachos.
Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen
$12 pint and nachos
6 p.m.
Wednesday Night Comedy
Mickey Housley headlines, hosted by Henry Serrato featuring FreddyG with special guests Rudy Barba and Mark Mayham.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8:30 p.m.
Thursday
March 7
Gender & The Texas Revolution
Dr. Linda English will present as part of the library's Scholars for Life Series.
Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Chamber Winds Concert
Under the direction of Dr. Benjamin Coy and Dr. Michael Gersten
STC Cooper Center, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Afro Samurai
Screening, pizza available.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
Free
6 p.m.
Loteria Night
benefiting the Capable Kids Foundation. Prizes include 50/50 drawing. For more information call Capable Kids (956) 277-1776
The Social Club, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg
$20
$6 p.m.
Dr. Seuss Celebration
Family fun night, activities include design a Dr. Seuss inspired bookmark, Story times, experiment with oobleck, make a lorax planter and create a mini adventure suitcase.
IMAS, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday
March 8
Michael Salgado
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes
9:45 p.m.
The Hot Rodz
Playing the best of 80s, classic rock and country.
Whistling Duck, 1603 E. Griffin Pkwy – Mission
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Ramen Night
with Hitachino Nest, first pour comes with glass.
Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen
6 p.m.
Optical Mysticism
featuring the artwork of Turgo Rojare. Admission includes 3 course meal, sangria and beer.
The Phoenix Gallery, 18 S. Main St. - McAllen
$20
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Tacos n Tequila Craft Cocktail Showcase
McAllen Chamber of Commerce
1200 Ash Ave. - McAllen
$30
6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday
March 9
Rick Trevino
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes
9:45 p.m.
Gardening For Wildlife
Learn to turn your yard vibrant, presented by Center of Urban Ecology
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
$5
9 a.m.
Texas Tops 7th Annual Swap Meet
Texas Tops Truck Accessories
801 E. Bus. 83 – McAllen
8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Spring Break Comedy
Featuring Jon Stringer, Mario Superstar Salazar and special guests Sonia Trevino and Rick Cano.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$11
8 p.m.
Mike Salazar (Comedy)
McALlen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$50 - $130
9:30 p.m.
Sizzling the Tropics Cook-off
The cook off will feature 30 teams competing in chicken wings, pulled pork, ribs, brisket, charro beans and pan de campo. Attendees can sample all the meats plus a beverage garden and live music.
McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave. - McALlen
$20
Noon – 5 p.m.
Sunday
March 10
Spazmatics
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes
9:45 p.m.
Book Sale
Dustin Sekula Memorial Library
1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday Speaker Series
A Visual Journey of unique and historic structures that tell the story of people and heritage of the region. Presented by Deval Pino Shah.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday
March 11
Electric Monday
Unwind to EDM, House, Techno and more.
Reserve at Social, 205 Conquest Blvd. - Edinburg
9 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Tuesday
March 12
Mark Chesnutt
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
1000 N. Texas Ave. - Mercedes
9:45 p.m.
Avengers Double Feature
Avengers Infinity War
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
Free
6 p.m.
Spring into Quinta Mazatlan
Treasure Hunt Tuesday
600 S. Sunset Dr. - McAllen
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.