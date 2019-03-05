There are yards, with grass, shrubs, and trees, and then there are gardens, full of life. Join Quinta Mazatlán for Backyard Wildlife Gardening, an introduction on how you can go from a yard to a lush, life-filled garden. The program is on Saturday, March 9, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Learn first-hand about creating a beautiful and wildlife-friendly garden, including which plants to use and what animals they will help attract.

The program will be led by Silvia Barr, Quinta Mazatlán’s Native Gardening Coordinator. Mrs. Barr works with the community to promote the use of native plants in landscaping at home, business, and school settings. She has a B.S. in Biology and a M. Ag. in Horticulture, and has been working at Quinta Mazatlán for 7 years.

Participants of Backyard Wildlife Gardening will learn which native plants are great for gardening, how to select a garden site, which plants attract different animals, and other gardening tips. Plus, the group will get a guided tour of Quinta Mazatlán’s wildlife gardens to see designs in practice!

The Backyard Wildlife Gardening program at Quinta Mazatlán is designed to provide practical information on how to start your own wildlife garden – in turn, you’ll be able to enjoy your garden’s wildlife for years to come.

The program fee is $5 per person and no advance reservation is required. Quinta Mazatlán is located 600 Sunset in McAllen, one block south of La Plaza Mall on 10th Street. For more information, contact Quinta Mazatlán at (956) 681-3370 or visit www.quintamazatlan.com.