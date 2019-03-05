The Texas School Public Relations Association is pleased to announce the recipient of its 2019 Professional Achievement Award: Craig Verley.

Verley, the Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Mission CISD, receives the award in recognition of years as a mentor, leader and volunteer for the organization.

“When I came into the world of school PR, I was told that if I ever had a question, I could also count on Craig and ask,” said Jim Zavala of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD. “He has shared his knowledge and experience and has always been open to new trends and change. Craig has been a mentor to TSPRA members of all levels.”

Verley was elected TSPRA’s Gulf Coast Area Vice President in 2017. He has served as TSPRA’s Social Media Chair, founded and continues to organize the charity 5K Run/Walk during the TSPRA Annual Conference and won TSPRA’s 2016 Bright Idea Award for Mission CISD’s Picture YourSelfie at College campaign.

The best leaders inspire us to be our best. Craig Verley certainly has this effect on his colleagues,” said Veronica Castillon, APR, of Laredo ISD. “I have always appreciated Craig’s leadership skills.”

Craig Verley has been a leader, mentor and friend in TSPRA for me since I joined in 2010,” said Corey Ryan of Leander ISD. “Craig was a friendly face whom I relied on to find a place in the organization, both in the RGV and at the state level. When I moved to Central Texas, I continued to connect with Craig as a valued resource.”

The Professional Achievement Award honors an individual with more than ten years of TSPRA membership who has exhibited a creative, dedicated and professional approach to school communications.

The 2019 Professional Achievement Award is sponsored by Relatrix.

David Hicks of Allen ISD chairs TSPRA’s 2018-2019 Professional Awards Committee, which includes Denise Blanchard, Amarillo ISD; Julie Zwahr, Denton ISD; Tiffany Veno, Garland ISD and Kyndall Jirasek, Pflugerville ISD.

For additional information, contact the TSPRA State Office at 512-474-9107 or at info@tspra.org