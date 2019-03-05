McALLEN – At a media event the RGVFC Toros unveiled a new sponsor, Nature Valley, for the upcoming season.

A company of General Mills, the energy bar company will be the first national sponsor for the Toros, now in their fourth year. Lone Star National Bank, will remain on the jersey kits under the player number on the back of the jersey.

Also new to the 2019 season will be all home games to be played on Saturdays, a new kids zone, family packs and a street team.

The kids zone will include new inflatables while the family pack of four will cost $44 and will include four tickets to the game which will include a hot dog, drink and chips.

Each home game will also have a theme night. For the home opener Saturday March 16 the theme will be super hero night hosted by Team Mario.

The Toros open their 2019 campaign against the Seattle Soundes FC 2 Friday March 8.

For more information on tickets and www.rgvfc.com