Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) is encouraging local Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) to apply for collaboration efforts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the 2019 Class of the E. Kika De La Garza Fellows Program.

The E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program offers faculty and staff from HSIs the opportunity to collaborate with the USDA to gain insight and understanding of the federal government. These fellowships allow participants to learn about available opportunities at the USDA and other federal agencies.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Hispanic Serving Institutions to continue the legacy of Congressman Kika De La Garza,” Congressman Gonzalez said. “Congressman De La Garza worked to break down social barriers and increase educational opportunities for every resident in the 15th District of Texas. These fellowships honor his legacy by immersing members of the Hispanic community in administrative and teaching programs.”

Education Fellowship and High School Education Fellowships are for faculty and staff at HSIs. High School Fellowships are for secondary education superintendents, principals, agricultural and/or district level teachers working for a Hispanic-Serving school district. Participants attend a two-week program (June 17 through 28, 2019) in Washington, D.C.

Science Fellowships are for science faculty at HSIs. Science fellows collaborate with leading scientists from either USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) or Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Participants attend a one-week orientation in Washington, D.C., and also partner with a USDA Research Center. The fellowships take place from June 17 through July 3, 2019.

Eligible applicants are faculty or staff at a Hispanic Serving Institution or Hispanic-Serving School District. HSIs are public colleges and universities with at least 25 percent Hispanic students enrolled. Currently, there are more than 400 HSIs in 21 states and Puerto Rico, serving more than two million students.

Applications are due Wednesday, March 20, 2019. For more information on how to apply, please visit https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/kika-de-la-garza-fellowship-program-application.pdf.

Congressman Gonzalez remains dedicated to connecting the Hispanic community with federal resources that promote advancements in education, science, and leadership.