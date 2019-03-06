Tarleton State University and the National Weather Service invite area residents to participant in a free basic SKYWARN Spotter Training Class set from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

SKYWARN is a volunteer program with nearly 290,000 trained severe weather spotters who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports to the NWS.

In addition to public safety communications practices and severe weather safety, Fort Worth NWS Office meteorologists will cover the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, ways to identify potentially hazardous weather, and what types of information to report and how to report it. No pre-registration is required.

The class takes place in Room 102 of the Dr. Lamar Johanson Science Building on Tarleton’s Stephenville campus.