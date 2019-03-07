EDINBURG — The Rio Grande Valley is home to unique and historic structures that tell the story of the people and heritage of this region. One photographer aims to create a comprehensive search engine that documents these wonders in a visual database. Deval “Pino” Shah will present “Architecture of The Lower Rio Grande Valley Photography Project & McAllen Architecture: A Visual Journey” during the Sunday Speaker Series at the Museum of South Texas History March 10 at 2 p.m.

Pino Shah will cover the “Architecture of The Lower Rio Grande Valley Photography Project” and the related four books covering Brownsville, McAllen and Quinta Mazatlan with particular emphasis on “McAllen Architecture: A Visual Journey.” The photography project documents 550 structures in the four border counties dating back to 1840s. Geoff Alger will review the McAllen architecture photography project and the book. Copies of “McAllen Architecture: A Visual Journey” will be available for purchase at the Museum Store following the presentation.

Shah is an architecture, world heritage and performing arts photographer based in McAllen, Texas, and Ahmedabad, India. He has published “Architecture of the Lower Rio Grande Valley: An Introduction,” “Brownsville Architecture: A Visual History,” “Galveston Architecture: A Visual Journey,” “Bishop’s Palace and Sacred Galveston,” “Quinta Mazatlan: A Visual Journey” and “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.”

Alger is a historian, museum professional and amateur photographer based in McAllen, Texas.