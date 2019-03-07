PHARR - PSJA North Early College High School Drama Director Jacqueline Zepeda was recently honored with the "Outstanding Teacher Award" during the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Engineering Week Recognition Program held Feb. 22.

Zepeda has been a theatre educator at PSJA ISD since 2009. During her tenure, the PSJA North Early College High School Theatre Team been named the 2017 and 2018 UIL 6A State Champion Theatre team for their combined results in the One-Act Play, Film, and Theatrical Design competitions at the UIL State Competition.

Through her role as Theatre Director she gets to work with future leaders of various industries, not just the arts. This recognition was provided thanks to a nomination of one of her former students, Anneliese Ayala, currently enrolled at UTRGV's School of Engineering. Anneliese also received the Spotlight Student Award during the same event.