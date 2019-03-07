PHARR - City officials celebrated a ribbon cutting of the new skate park on what used to be the original municipal pool.

The $300,000-project broke ground in October and is now ready for operation. This is the second skateboard park in the City of Pharr.

“We look forward to the recreational activity it will provide to the community,” Place 1 Commissioner Eleazar Guajardo said. “Our administration's focus on improving and constructing parks throughout Pharr as we aim to provide the community and our families with a variety of amenities and outdoor recreational activities for improvement of quality of life.”

Victor Garcia Park will provide more space for the community to learn and practice skateboarding. The park features ramps which will provide a space for skateboarding instead of high volume streets which can be dangerous.

The park was designed by community feedback and it is the hope of City Manager Alex Meade that impact the park creates will have people visit the park, dine in the city and make future returns to the city.

“The unique design is the first of its kind in South Texas,” he said. “Hopefully it will be a highlight attraction in the City of Pharr.”