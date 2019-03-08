Leaders from DHR Health celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new eye institute located on the west side of their campus.

“We're excited to open the new eye institute and increase more specialized medical services at DHR,” DHR Health CEO Manish Singh said.

At the eye institute doctors will provide care to eyes and diseases related to eyes. Coverage will include glaucoma, dry eye, cataracts and more.

Ophthalmologists at the institute will include Jorge Antonio Montes and Rachel Ann Gelman. Lawerence Gelman will serve as the anesthesiologist.

Rachel Gelman was the first doctor to perform a corneal eye transplant at DHR Health.

Montes pointed out that with the opening of the eye institute patients will not have to travel to other communities for the specialized care.

For Gelman when she began at DHR Health she saw first hand the variety and number of people that are in tremendous need for eye care.

“I have been so surprised and overwhelmed with gratitude at the support DHR gives me to help give the care people need,” she said. “I think that would have been difficult in any other place or institute.”